StockNews.com Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Buy

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $58.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.99%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 344,464 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

