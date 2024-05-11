StockNews.com Upgrades Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Hold

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.