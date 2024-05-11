StockNews.com Upgrades STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Buy

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.