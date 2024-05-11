StockNews.com Upgrades Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to “Hold”

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

