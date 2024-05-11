Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.57.

Several research firms have commented on SCR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgan purchased 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.20 per share, with a total value of C$102,360.60. Insiders own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$30.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.81. The stock has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.82. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$34.98.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$869.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Strathcona Resources will post 4.5939394 earnings per share for the current year.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

