Summit Financial LLC Acquires 399 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $951.55.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.46 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $876.84 and a 200 day moving average of $662.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

