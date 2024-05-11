Summit Global Investments Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.20. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $174.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

