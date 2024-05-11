Susquehanna Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,200.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,311.81.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,310.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,222.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,087.09. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

