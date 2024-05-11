Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Rambus worth $14,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rambus by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $243,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,492 shares of company stock worth $7,716,283. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

