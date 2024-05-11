Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Duolingo worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUOL. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 814.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $188.12 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Insider Activity

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,223 shares of company stock worth $26,893,230 over the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

