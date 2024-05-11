Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Ingredion worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,108. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

