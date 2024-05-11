Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Weatherford International worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 63,960 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,612,660. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $121.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.