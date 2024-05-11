Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average of $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

