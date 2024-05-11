Swiss National Bank Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Confluent worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $87,576.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,414.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

