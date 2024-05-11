Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of FTI Consulting worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FTI Consulting by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,199 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,865. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.81 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

