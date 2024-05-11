Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Comfort Systems USA worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $930,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 99.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $206,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $14,946,495. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FIX opened at $344.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.45 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.90%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

