Swiss National Bank Sells 20,700 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of BWX Technologies worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

