Swiss National Bank Sells 215,400 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Cognex worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.