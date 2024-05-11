Swiss National Bank Sells 21,600 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Tenet Healthcare worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,698 shares of company stock worth $6,424,056. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

