Swiss National Bank Sells 23,200 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Bruker worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bruker by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

