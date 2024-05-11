Swiss National Bank Sells 32,800 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of BellRing Brands worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of BRBR opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 66.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

