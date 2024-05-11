Swiss National Bank Sells 358,400 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 358,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Southwestern Energy worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

