Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Graphic Packaging worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 44.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.5 %

GPK stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

