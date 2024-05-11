Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of STAG Industrial worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,156,000 after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,674,000 after purchasing an additional 420,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,450,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

