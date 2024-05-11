Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.85 and last traded at $116.85. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.62.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

