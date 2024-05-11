Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.66, but opened at $83.24. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Synaptics shares last traded at $85.46, with a volume of 171,661 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Synaptics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Synaptics by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in Synaptics by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 14,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

