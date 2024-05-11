Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Trading Up 1%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 1,224,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

