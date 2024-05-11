Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 212,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average daily volume of 149,225 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $773.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

