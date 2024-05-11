Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in April

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the April 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Takara Bio alerts:

Takara Bio Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TKBIF opened at $23.20 on Friday. Takara Bio has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

About Takara Bio

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in bioindustry, contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and gene therapy businesses in Japan, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells reagents and instruments, including genetic research reagents and testing kits; products related to coronavirus testing comprising in vitro diagnostics that detect viruses; analytical reagents; single-cell analysis systems; gene expression research reagents; fluorescent proteins series; genome-editing research reagents; iPS cell research reagents; and products for stem cell culturing and induction of differentiation under the TaKaRa, Clontech, and Cellartis brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Takara Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takara Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.