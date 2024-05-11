Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 175,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 321,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Talon Metals Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 400,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

