Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading 5.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.03. Approximately 236,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 717,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.93.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.