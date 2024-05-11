Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading 5.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.03. Approximately 236,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 717,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $318,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.