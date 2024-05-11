TD Cowen Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $75.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $260,316,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,185 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

