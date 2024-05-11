TD Cowen Trims ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Target Price to $2.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 746.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ESS Tech

In related news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 42,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,859.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,562.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ESS Tech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

