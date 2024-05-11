TD Securities Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$38.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.30.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$35.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.80. The stock has a market cap of C$64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$35.69.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

