Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Telecom Argentina Price Performance
Shares of TEO stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.76 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.