Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

Shares of TEO stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.76 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth $180,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 20.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,444,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 410,415 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $2,657,000.

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.