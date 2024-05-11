Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.95 million.

Shares of LVLU opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.09. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

