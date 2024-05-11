Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Holley Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Holley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Holley stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $472.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.53. Holley has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. Holley had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Holley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at $266,897.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

