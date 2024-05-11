TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 213,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 215,569 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $6.36.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $680.51 million, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

