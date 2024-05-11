Tesla, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tesla in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $537.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.89. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 793,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $139,450,000 after purchasing an additional 552,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

