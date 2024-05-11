Thad Jampol Sells 20,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,660,782.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00.

Intapp Stock Up 2.1 %

INTA stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after acquiring an additional 371,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

