The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 951,730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,913,000 after buying an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,751,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,020,000 after buying an additional 866,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after buying an additional 715,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,191.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 749,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after acquiring an additional 691,172 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

