The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brink’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $96.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.39. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $98.31.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

