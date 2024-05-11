The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.1 %
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.
