The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 104,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,672,000 after purchasing an additional 235,598 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.