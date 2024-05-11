The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Macerich Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAC opened at $15.28 on Friday. Macerich has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 and have sold 172,964 shares worth $2,940,030. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth $46,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

