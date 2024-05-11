The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $3,517,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

