Theodore Blegen Sells 737 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total transaction of $508,515.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,738,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00.

MPWR stock opened at $702.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $677.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

