Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Down 11.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.3% during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$0.95. The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 562,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 565,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.99.

Read Our Latest Report on TWM

Insider Activity

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 9.9 %

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Company insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 73.46% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.