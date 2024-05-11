Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Trading Up 6.3%

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

Topdanmark A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

