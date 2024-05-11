Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 112,128 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 79,993 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,057 shares of company stock worth $2,587,804 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

